The Eastern Shore reported 29 additional COVID-19 test positives in Thursday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, with 21 in Accomack and eight in Northampton. All other COVID-19 metrics for the Eastern Shore were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 117 tests for a test positive rate of 24%.

A new feature on the Virginia Department of Health website is vaccinations given by locality. So far, 19,943 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide, with 105 in Accomack and 49 in Northampton.

Virginia reported 3,424 additional COVID-19 test positives with 1,358 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by eight statewide to 2,240.

12 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide with 19 additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 40,097 tests for a test positive rate of 8.5%.

.