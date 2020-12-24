Gloria Godwin Sharpley, 90, formerly of Greenbackville, VA and recently of Virginia Beach, VA passed away on December 22, 2020 at Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk, VA. Born on March 30, 1930 in Sanford, Virginia she was the daughter on the late Thomas Edward and Erna Chase Godwin.

Gloria graduated from Atlantic High School, Oak Hall, VA; she was a Charter member of the Greenbackville Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary, and an active member of Union United Methodist Church in Greenbackville, serving in the United Methodist Women and a member of the Adult Choir as long as her health allowed.

Gloria spent most of her younger years as a housewife and mother, in later years she worked at Rose’s Department Store for a number of years in Pocomoke City, MD.

Gloria is survived by one son, Thomas R. Sharpley, Sr. and his wife Catherine of Virginia Beach, VA; two brothers, Richard Lee Godwin and his wife Judy of Oak Hall, VA; and Reginal Thomas Godwin of Indian Head, MD; six grandchildren; Thomas R. Sharpley, Jr., Matthew E. Sharpley, and Sarah E. Sharpley of Virginia Beach, VA; Rodney Keith Sharpley, Jr., of Chincoteague, VA, Kelly Marie Rose and her husband Brandon of Pocomoke City, MD and Jordan N. Sharpley of Mount Vernon, MD; four great grandchildren Thomas R. Sharpley III “Trey”, Elijah W. Sharpley of Virginia Beach, VA, Kassidy A. Sharpley of Chincoteague, VA and Grayson Rose of Pocomoke City, Md; and a large extended family including cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Russell Sharpley; one son Rodney Keith Sharpley, Sr.; a sister, Rosa Faye Long and a sister-in-law Virginia Ewell Godwin.

A graveside funeral service, officiated by the Rev. Brenda Laws, will be held on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 2:00 PM, in the Union Greenbackville Cemetery on State Line Road, Greenbackville, VA.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Union United Methodist Church, 2198 Spinnaker Street, Greenbackville, VA 23356.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21854. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.