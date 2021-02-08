The Eastern Shore reported 21 additional COVID-19 test positives and four additional hospitalizations in Monday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. 13 of the test positives were in Accomack County and eight were in Northampton. All four of the additional hospitalizations were in Accomack County.

So far, 4,858 individuals in Accomack County have been given the first dose of the COVID vaccine and 542 have received both. In Northampton, 2,522 have been given dose one and 222 have been fully vaccinated.

Virginia reported 1,257 additional test positives with 443 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports statewide hospitalizations continue to fall, down 39 from Sunday to 1,989 currently.

34 additional deaths were reported statewide with eight additional probable deaths.

