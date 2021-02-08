By Kelley Gaskill

We may think that, individually, we cannot make a difference in the larger scope of things. All across the Eastern Shore, as well as the world, non-profit organizations, causes and movements are made successful in large part through the effort of the individuals who volunteer to raise awareness, donations and other means. Friday, Kelley visited with Richard Medice of Silver Beach as he reflected on his support of Special Olympics Virginia’s Polar Plunge, held virtually last week, as well as he and his wife’s participation in or organization of various other fundraisers over the years. He believes one person CAN make a difference in the lives of others:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ugLIoXBhhtI

.