The Eastern Shore reported 12 additional COVID-19 test positives in Sunday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, with eight in Accomack and four in Northampton. All other Eastern Shore COVID-19 metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 94 tests for a test positive rate of 12.7%.

Virginia reported 2,522 additional COVID-19 test positives in Sunday’s report with 772 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported current confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 17 to 1796 statewide. Virginia has 7,039 hospital beds available for potential COVID-19 patients.

One additional confirmed COVID-19 death was reported statewide, with one additional probable death.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 31,966 tests for a test positive rate of 7.8%.

