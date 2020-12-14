ACCOMAC, VIRGINIA) December 9, 2020 – To kick off a fresh new year, the Eastern Shore Public Library is holding a Bookmark Contest for all age groups. The theme of the bookmark is “What I Want to Read in 2021.” The winning bookmarks in each age category will be printed for distribution in the four Eastern Shore of Virginia libraries.

The winning entry will be judged based on creativity and visual appeal. Your drawing needs to be clear and uncluttered so that it will reproduce well as a bookmark. It can be in color or black & white. Your entry can be a drawing. It can have words, like a poem. It can be both a drawing and words. No photography will be accepted. Judging will be at the discretion of library staff and volunteers.

2021 will be a big year for the Eastern Shore Public Library! The new Eastern Shore of Virginia Regional Library and Heritage Center will be opening in early summer. This contest is one of many ways the library system will celebrate.

Bookmark entries must be drawn in a two inch by seven inch rectangle. Entry forms are on the Eastern Shore Public Library website, espl.org and Facebook page. Return your drawing and form by January 5, 2021 in an envelope in your local library’s book return or mail to: “Bookmark”, Eastern Shore Public Library, PO Box 25, Parksley, VA 23421. Questions or scanned entry forms can be emailed to espl@espl.org.

Make this a family fun activity over the holiday and join the library system in celebrating the start of a better new year!

.