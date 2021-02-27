The Eastern Shore reported 11 additional COVID-19 test positives Saturday morning, with eight in Accomack County and three in Northampton County. All other COVID-19 metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 93 tests for a test positive rate of 11.8%.

As of Saturday morning, Accomack County has given 5,713 individuals the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 2,856 have received both. In Northampton, 2,851 have been given dose one and 1,639 have been fully vaccinated.

Virginia reported 1,125 additional COVID-19 test positives with 550 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported another down day, with current COVID-19 hospitalizations falling by 48 to 1,192 statewide.

152 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide with33 additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 24,347 tests for a test positive rate of 4.6%.

