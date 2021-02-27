Do you dream of owning your own home? Are you willing to put forth the effort to
change your future? Habitat for Humanity is looking for new homeowners to partner with
us!
ESVA Habitat for Humanity seeks to build lives as well as houses. Through the houses
we build, hope is restored and lives are changed as the cycle of need is broken. How
we build is just as important as what we build. Habitat houses are built with the
contribution of hundreds of hours of “sweat equity” labor on the part of the Partner
Families. By investing themselves in the building process, Partner Families gain self-
reliance, self-esteem, and new skills.
Interested persons should contact the Habitat for Humanity office at (757) 442-4687 by
Wednesday, March 31, 2021 to receive information.