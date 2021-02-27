Do you dream of owning your own home? Are you willing to put forth the effort to

change your future? Habitat for Humanity is looking for new homeowners to partner with

us!

ESVA Habitat for Humanity seeks to build lives as well as houses. Through the houses

we build, hope is restored and lives are changed as the cycle of need is broken. How

we build is just as important as what we build. Habitat houses are built with the

contribution of hundreds of hours of “sweat equity” labor on the part of the Partner

Families. By investing themselves in the building process, Partner Families gain self-

reliance, self-esteem, and new skills.

Interested persons should contact the Habitat for Humanity office at (757) 442-4687 by

Wednesday, March 31, 2021 to receive information.