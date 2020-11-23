The Eastern Shore reported 10 additional COVID-19 test positives in Monday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, eight in Accomack and two in Northampton. Accomack County also reported one additional COVID-19 hospitalization. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 219 tests for a test positive rate of 4.5%.

Virginia reported 2,643 additional COVID-19 test positives with 598 probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 12 statewide to 1,130.

One additional confirmed COVID-19 death was reported statewide with three additional probable deaths.

Another massive testing day was reported in Virginia, with 42,165 tests being processed, for a test positive rate of 6.2%.

