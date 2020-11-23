1.LF 3 bedroom house or trailer for rent 757-350-0056

2.LF 5-20 acres of land with no structures, must be good for horses 607-282-4206

3.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414

4.Poland 16in chainsaw, gas powered, worked when last used 757-678-3034

5.LF rental within price range of $550 757-894-6492

6.LF 1 bedroom apartment 757-709-0271

7.LF furniture 757-709-3318

8.LF studio apartment or 1 bedroom apartment, must be handicap accessible 757-709-1842

9.LF used sunfish sailboat 757-650-8265

10.1985 90hp Johnson boat motor, 16ft Chincoteague Skow, trailer for 20ft boat 757-331-1911

11.LF pecans 757-824-4950

12.Northampton County records and books 757-999-0083

13.FREE 3 20in color TVs, queen size sofa bed $50 obo, kitchen set w/ 4 chairs $25 757-678-7483

14.Weider home gym system w/ all weights and attachments $100 757-710-2359

15.LF camper must fit 4 people 443-365-7168

16.1999 Pontiac Grand Prix 757-710-0810

17.Light tan medium size swivel chair w/ green foot stool $40 obo, women’s Bethelow 2X leather coat $40, LF somebody who knows/knew Emmet Watson 787-4537

18.Weslo recumbent exercise bike $100, John Deere 48in triple blade hydrostatic riding mower $1,200 firm, 2 queen size fold out futons $75 or $125 for both 757-710-1490

19.Salt treated lumber, LF junk appliances 757-678-2566

20.3 layer Cover for camper trailer, brand new, fits 28ft $250 757-894-0823

21.757-709-2659 printer $20, 3 TVs, LF size 19 tires

22.2 kerosene heaters $50 and $30, aqua meter boat compass $50, set of battery tools $50 757-678-6465

23.Electric kiln w/ accessories $350 757-920-9637

24.2004 Dodge Stratus 443-289-0103

25.757-709-8480 LF double axle dump trailer

26.Battery powered Jazzy wheel chair $350, indoor doors 757-387-7485

27.LF car trailer 757-387-2044

28.LF male pitbull 239-462-2586

29.Bissel bagless vacuum cleaner $30, 2 wooden captains chairs $20 apiece 757-678-6907

30.2007 Van, white in color, clothes, tools 665-7403

31.Air temp AC heating unit, outdoor condensing unit 442-4496

32.Large white refrigerator $75, mini-stepper $25 757-414-3461 serious inquiries only

33.LF small pickup 757-710-3819