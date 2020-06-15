(ACCOMAC, VIRGINIA) June 11, 2020 – Eastern Shore Public Libraries will gradually allow patrons into the libraries by appointment starting June 16, 2020 now that the Virginia Stay-At-Home Order has expired. Each of the four Eastern Shore libraries have different appointment schedules. Available schedules and services will be reviewed when patrons call the library for an appointment. Curbside pick-up will continue. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit espl.org or call the main library in Accomac, (757) 787-3400.

.