NASSAWADOX, VIRGINIA, February 10, 2022) The Eastern Shore Public Library system has partnered with Niche Academy to bring a new learning tool to patrons. Through the use of Niche Academy, learning about the libraries eResources will be easier than ever. Niche Academy utilizes different mediums to bring to the public more information about resources offered by the library system. These mediums include instructional videos and written guides.

Our eResources are there to help patrons’ access information online 24/7. These resources include genealogy resources such as Ancestry and FamilySearch, as well as resources for family and children such as Novelist Plus and Prep guides for information about careers. There are many more eResources that can be accessed. All that is needed is a library card and a PIN number, which is set up when patrons sign up for a library card. Niche Academy informs users why and how to use these valuable free eResources.

Niche Academy is free to access on the espl.org website at any time, just look for “Click here to learn about this resource” throughout the website to access the informational videos. For questions and additional details, please email Librarian Hannah Swimley at nfl@espl.org or call 757-414-0010.