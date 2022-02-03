State Sen. Jen Kiggans (R) received a powerful endorsement on Tuesday in her bid to earn the Republican nomination to run against Rep. Elaine Luria in VA-02.

U.S. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy provided his endorsement to Kiggans on Tuesday in the crowded field of Republicans seeking to run against Luria. McCarthy will likely become Speaker of the House if Republicans flip the chamber during midterms.

“The road to the Republican House Majority runs through Virginia’s Second Congressional District, and Jen Kiggans is the experienced and battle-tested conservative in this race who will ensure we get the job done in 2022,” McCarthy said in a statement Tuesday. “As a Navy veteran, a nurse practitioner, and legislator, Jen understands the critical issues facing her District and will do a tremendous job representing coastal Virginians and the American people in Congress. I am proud to support Jen’s candidacy and I look forward to joining her on the campaign trail and working alongside her in Congress as we fight to get America back on the right track.”

Kiggans has also been endorsed by Republican House Conference Chair Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (IA-01), Virginia State Senator Bill DeSteph (District 8), the Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), Elevate PAC, Winning for Women, VIEWPAC, and GOPAC