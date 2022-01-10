Accomac, Virginia) January 7, 2022 – As COVID-19 cases increase on the Shore, Eastern Shore Public Library in Accomac and Nassawadox will return to curbside pickup by appointment beginning Monday, January 10, 2022. Library users can request items using espl.org or by phone in order to pick-up reserved items at an appointed time. Patrons visiting Chincoteague and Cape Charles libraries should contact them directly for hours of operation.

Visitors can enter the libraries from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. on weekdays and 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturdays to use computers and select reading materials if they are symptom-free. Individuals with COVID-19 symptoms or who are supposed to be quarantining should not enter any of the public libraries.

Outdoor wifi is available in the parking lots. Library eResources are available 24/7. Many eResources require an ESPL library card. Library card registration is available online at espl.org.

Library patrons will need to reserve materials well in advance to allow staff time to pull and prepare the reserve. Items can be reserved by using the ShoreCat online catalog or by calling library staff during the above hours of operation. Reserved materials will be checked out and placed in a clean, new bag labeled with the patron’s name. At the scheduled time of appointment, the bag will be placed on a table in the library lobby.

The ShoreCat online catalog is available at the library’s website, espl.org or even better, you can download the free Librista app. Librista allows you to order books with the app and select your home library. If you have any questions about your current reserves, or need help with using ShoreCat to request items, please call (757)787-3400 or email espl@espl.org

E-books and audiobooks can be downloaded for free anytime from the library’s eResources with your library card number and PIN. Links to these resources can be found under the eResources tab at espl.org.

Library materials can be returned anytime in the library’s book return slots. Library staff encourages everyone to continue practicing social distancing, washing hands frequently, wearing clean masks properly, and maintaining good health with exercise and balanced diets. All of these are great Steps to Well-Being.

For more information call (757) 787-3400 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. weekdays or email espl@espl.org.

