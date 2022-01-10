Congresswoman Elaine Luria will face a Democratic opponent in June’s primary election.

Fellow Navy veteran Neil Smith of Virginia Beach has announced a primary challenge to the incumbent.

Originally from New Jersey, Smith moved to Virginia Beach and started a new job with CACI, Inc, where he currently works. According to his website, he is also a student at Old Dominion University.

“The results of the 2020 census required redistricting of Virginia. Neil made the decision to run for the US House of Representatives 2nd District as there was no incumbent living within the district,” reads this website. “Neil knows there is a lot of good he can do for the district, especially being as diverse as it is.”

He unsuccessfully ran for the Democratic primary of Virginia’s 84th House of Delegates seat this past November after he failed to qualify for the ballot.

Luria announced last week that she will be a candidate for re-election for the second district seat she has held for 4 years.

Republican state Senator Jen Kiggans has announced she will seek the republican nomination to take on Luria in the general election in November. Kiggans is joined by Republicans Tommy Altman, Andy Baan, Jerome Powell and Ted Enguist.

.