RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the 10 winners of the Virginia Grand Basin Clean Water Farm Awards for 2022. The awards recognize farmers or farm owners doing exceptional work to protect soil and water resources. One winner is selected from each of Virginia’s major river basins.

Among the 10 winners was Jim Evans of Evans Farms in Greenbush.

“Virginia’s farmers are vital to the Commonwealth’s work to restore the health of streams, rivers and the Chesapeake Bay,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The Grand Basin Clean Water Farm Award winners are among our most innovative stewards of the land and water, and Virginians owe them a debt of gratitude for their outstanding conservation work.”

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation sponsors the awards in partnership with Virginia’s 47 soil and water conservation districts.

The winning farm owners or operators employ technologies and best management practices that improve water quality. Such efforts include planting cover crops, establishing rotational grazing, installing vegetative buffers along streams and keeping livestock out of waterways.