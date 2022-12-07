Girls Basketball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings traveled to Nandua High on Tuesday. The Lady Vikings won the game by a score of 42 to 38. The Lady Vikings move to 1-0 on the season and will be action again on Friday at Chincoteague The Lady Warriors fall to 0-2 and will be in action again next Tuesday vs Norfolk Christian at home.

Boys Basketball

The Arcadia Firebirds defeated Holly Grove on Tuesday 89 to 28. The Firebirds move to 1-1 on the season and will be in action today as they travel to play Salisbury.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets traveled to play Nansemond River on Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets fell 74 to 65. The Yellow Jackets fall to 1-1 on the season and will be in action again Monday as they take on Lancaster at home.

