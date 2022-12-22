Eastern Shore Cruisers Car Club Make Donation

(Pictured) Patty Kellam of the ESCC Foundation, Chester Jackson, and ESCC President Jim Shaeffer.

Chester Jackson, President of the Eastern Shore Cruisers Car Club, recently visited Eastern Shore Community College to present a check for $2,000 to the ESCC Foundation.

The club held a benefit car show on the college’s Melfa campus on August 13th, with proceeds supporting the ESCC Foundation and its role providing scholarship and student support services.

Jackson commented, “The club would very much like for this to be an annual event and we look forward to working with the college to establish a scholarship.”

Patty Kellam, Executive Director of the Foundation, explained that “Community support from groups and organizations make a huge impact on the lives and success of our students. We certainly thank the Cruisers for bringing their event to our campus and for providing such generous support.”

ESCC President Jim Shaeffer attended the event in August and noted that “ESCC wants to be a community hub, and events and gatherings like what Chester and his club offer draw more people on campus and cover a broad variety of interests. We love having the visitors and the activity on campus and greatly appreciate their desire to help our students succeed.”

The Eastern Shore Cruisers Club enjoys membership from all over the Eastern Shore of Virginia and Delmarva and participates in an extremely robust schedule of shows and cruise-ins over the calendar year. The annual giving from the club to local organizations totals nearly $15,000 each year.