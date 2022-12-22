Advertisement

Eastern Shore Cruisers Car Club Make Donation

Dec 22, 2022

(Pictured) Patty Kellam of the ESCC Foundation, Chester Jackson, and ESCC President Jim Shaeffer.

Chester Jackson, President of the Eastern Shore Cruisers Car Club, recently visited Eastern Shore Community College to present a check for $2,000 to the ESCC Foundation.

The club held a benefit car show on the college’s Melfa campus on August 13th, with proceeds supporting the ESCC Foundation and its role providing scholarship and student support services.

Jackson commented, “The club would very much like for this to be an annual event and we look forward to working with the college to establish a scholarship.”

Patty Kellam, Executive Director of the Foundation, explained that “Community support from groups and organizations make a huge impact on the lives and success of our students. We certainly thank the Cruisers for bringing their event to our campus and for providing such generous support.”

ESCC President Jim Shaeffer attended the event in August and noted that “ESCC wants to be a community hub, and events and gatherings like what Chester and his club offer draw more people on campus and cover a broad variety of interests. We love having the visitors and the activity on campus and greatly appreciate their desire to help our students succeed.”

The Eastern Shore Cruisers Club enjoys membership from all over the Eastern Shore of Virginia and Delmarva and participates in an extremely robust schedule of shows and cruise-ins over the calendar year. The annual giving from the club to local organizations totals nearly $15,000 each year.

bugmasters

Related Posts

Va. Senate again denies gas tax relief

Va. Senate again denies gas tax relief

April 29, 2022

Luria to host Town Hall Meeting Wednesday night

Luria to host Town Hall Meeting Wednesday night

May 3, 2022

Eastern Shore Rural Health issues new patient guidlines

Eastern Shore Rural Health issues new patient guidlines

April 3, 2020

ESYCC donates day passes to frontline healthcare workers

ESYCC donates day passes to frontline healthcare workers

May 20, 2020

Local Conditions

December 22, 2022, 5:11 am
Showers
NE
Showers
42°F
7 mph
real feel: 36°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 98%
wind speed: 7 mph NE
wind gusts: 11 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:14 am
sunset: 4:48 pm
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

Shore Daily News Eastern Shore Radio

13 hours ago

Shore Daily News Eastern Shore Radio

Photo

View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

Throwback Thursday WESR Programming

Chincoteague

WESR is a proud member of the ESVA Chamber

All Shopping Show Certificates are 50% off Today. Use promo code 'CHRISTMAS' at check outBrowse