- 1 TRUNDEL BED COMPLETE W/ MATTRESS SIMPLE ASSEMBLY. 1 FLORAL ARM CHAIR WITH OTTOMAN. SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY 7577109876
- I have for sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287
- 3 tier metal saddle rack VGC $45.00 2. Assortment of winter horse & pony blankets VGC $25 & up 3. Several metal hay racks $10- $20 each Call 757-824-4180
- Ive got a propane heater head on top of 20 gal.propane tank,its brand new,full tank,i might have turn it on for 5 minutes,it works perfect,for garage heat or watever,i paid 100, i will take 50 dollars for it,you have to text me,i dont get signal,ph # 7576947975
- Shed 10×15 first come first serve still available in Hallwood 7579930539
- 2 acres of land outside of Parksley, Underground electric, well and septic permit already paid for not in anyone’s name 7576654325
- LF a transmission for 02 ford explorer 7577547299
- LF dual axle car trailer 16 to 25 foot cheap as possible if it needs work. LF work truck cheap as possible 3025191311
- 5×8 utility trailer new lights spare tire 7574423306
- Glass mirror 40 by 62” with hangers $30. Poulan gas chainsaw no bar or chain $40 Ludwig Timpani drum new head $300 7573877237
- 2 men’s rings size 9 clusters of diamonds on both $1000 for one $700 for the other 14 karat gold. 4 jeep tires 2 45 75 17 all mounted and balanced $500. Isuzu rodeo v6 5 speed 4 wheel drive 100k miles $3200 8945713
- Motorcycle Christmas gift for anyone. Original leather unused Willie and max saddle bags classic never used asking $110 they go for $200 online 7038199382
- Purebred border collie to REHOME to a great home. not for sale 7577103078
- Girls mini mouse kitchenette set like new $60. 3 piece babydoll crib set $10. Tv stand and entertainment center $40 7576783380
- 2002 Pontiac bonneville $2200 call or text 7576668883
- A Couple pieces of nostalgic photography equipment: Minolta 35 mm camera with battery and 4 unused rolls of film with case $50 firm like new. Sony handycam video 8, remote control, carrying bags chargers, $75 firm heads need cleaning. Samsung sound bar for tv $50 with remote 7577101490
- Lf anyone selling a fence. It can be wood, metal etc. 7577098118
Looking for a handyman to do yardwork and minor house repairs. 321-431-1770
