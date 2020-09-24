The Eastern Shore of Virginia reported no change in COVID-19 statistics Thursday morning. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 304 tests in Thursday’s numbers for a test positive rate of 0%.

Virginia reported 822 additional COVID-19 test positives Thursday morning, with 80 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by six to 624 statewide. Virginia still has 3,600 hospital beds available for potential COVID patients.

25 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide, with one fewer probable COVID deaths. The Virginia Department of Health now reports backlogged death numbers are being reported through tomorrow, Friday, September 25.

Thursday was a massive testing day in Virginia, with the VDH processing 30,369 tests for a test positive rate of 2.7%.

