The Eastern Shore of Virginia Community Foundation board met last month and awarded grants to Central Accomack Little League, the Chincoteague Bay Field Station, Eastville Volunteer Fire Company, and the Northampton County YMCA. The Spring 2023 grants total $153,000. The 2022 total amount granted by the organization was $339,400.

“We received more grant requests during this round of grants than we had available funds which made our decisions very difficult. We are encouraged by the response to our funding and believe that the leadership of our many nonprofits are well-positioned to support the residents of the Eastern Shore of Virginia.” remarked Julie Badger, ESVCF Executive Director.

The grant to Central Accomack Little League (CALL), an active non-profit on the Shore, will assist in the construction of a new equipment storage facility and new backstops. For additional information on CALL please visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CentralAccomackLittleLeague/

Another grant recipient, the Chincoteague Bay Field Station, was awarded a grant to assist with expansion of their community outreach as well as professional development. For more information on the organization, please visit their website at http://www.cbfieldstation.org/

Also awarded funds this spring was Eastville Volunteer Fire Company who successfully applied for funds to replace and update life-saving equipment. For additional information on the organization, please visit https://www.eastvillevfd.com/

The YMCA of South Hampton Roads also received a grant to be used by the new Cape Charles YMCA to construct a gymnasium. For additional information on the organization, please visit https://www.ymcashr.org/locations/northampton-county-ymca

“It’s been a pleasure serving as a director and now Board Chair for the Foundation. The Community Foundation and our nonprofit organizations work together very well to enhance life on the Shore and we’re very proud of the work they do.” said Monika Bridgforth, Board Chair.

The ESVCF is now taking applications for the Fall 2023 round of grants. Interested non-profit organizations can visit the website at www.esvcf.com for grant guidelines. Fall grant applications must be received by September 1, 2023.

*****************************************************************************The Eastern Shore of Virginia Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Hampton Roads Community Foundation, is a 501c3 organization based on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. For more information, please visit the website at www.esvcf.com, email [email protected] or call 757-789-0910.