The Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce recognized and honored business leaders and community partners at the Annual Awards Luncheon held May 24th at AJ’s on the Creek. Attendees enjoyed a delicious meal compliments of AJ’s and learned about exciting new developments at Virginia Spaceport Authority.

Each year, Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors recognizes an outstanding business leader and an outstanding citizen who exemplify excellence in professional and community leadership and exhibit the highest moral and ethical standards.

A board-appointed committee reviews all nominations and carefully chooses the candidates they feel have made significant contributions to the welfare of the community through involvement and participation in civic, social, educational, charitable or business activities.

The Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce 2023 Leonard “Buddy” Burton Business Person of the Year Award was presented to John H. “Jack” Tarr. Jack has given tirelessly to the betterment of Chincoteague Island. He has served on numerous boards and committees, while at the same time lending his expertise to operating his own small business. He has been a successful, respected business person for over 30 years and served over 20 years on Town Council and as Mayor, balancing committee meetings with running a business and honoring family commitments. He has served on the chamber board since 2017. His accomplishments are readily seen around our community and make up the very charm that draws our residents to reside here and our visitors to visit. Giving back to his community has always been a priority and you will often find Jack volunteering at local events and fundraisers. He is highly respected by his business peers and citizens of the island. “When challenged with health issues requiring daily treatments, he has continued to work, providing his expertise to his company, to get the job done, no matter how he felt physically” was mentioned in his nomination ballot as a strong testament to his work ethic and dedication.

The Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce 2023 John White Shields Citizen of the Year Award was presented posthumously to Alex Hubb. For a number of years, Mr. Hubb served as transportation director for the Pony Express Trolley. In 2014, he became involved in the Chincoteague Cultural Alliance and soon formed the Chincoteague Farmers Market which later incorporated local artisans and became the Farmers & Artisans Market. Alex and his team of volunteers nurtured and grew the event to be the premier market on the Eastern Shore of Virginia with folks coming from neighboring states to sample fresh produce or purchase local handmade crafts made by talented artisans. All the while, Alex shared his love for the island with energy and enthusiasm to visitors and residents. He was dedicated to other Cultural Alliance programs, such as Island Coffeehouse and Music at the Dock. A nomination ballot sums up why he was chosen, “Mr. Hubb’s kindness, dedication, leadership, hard work and accomplishments have made Chincoteague Island an even better place to live and to visit.”

Chamber staff updated the audience on continuing marketing campaigns, digital outdoor kiosk coming soon, webcam at Curtis Merritt Harbor and new Apps for Android and Apple phones. State and regional tourism information was shared with a forecast for a very busy year. Recent designation of the Chincoteague Pony as the Official State Pony will certainly boost tourism this year as will robust marketing campaigns targeting the traveling public.

More pictures and video of the Annual Awards Luncheon are on the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.