The Eastern Shore reported two additional COVID-19 cases in Monday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. Accomack County and Northampton County each added one.

Accomack County’s total case count now stands at 1,032. Hospitalizations and deaths remained unchanged, at 67 and 14.

Northampton County’s case total is now 271. Northampton’s hospitalizations and deaths also remained unmoved at 39 and 28.

Virginia added 445 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its confirmed case total to 55,949. Virginia also reported 26 new probable COVID-19 cases, bringing that total of 2,516.

29 new hospitalizations were reported by the Virginia Department of Health, for a overall total of 5,837, and probable hospitalizations remained at 32. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported a mixed bag. Confirmed current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 16 to 550 but pending test result COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by one to 298.

Virginia added nine new COVID-19 deaths, for an overall total of 1,517.

