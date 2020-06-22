1.2 person sit on top kayak w/ paddles and seats $450, Free kingsdown full size mattress, box spring, and frame, used, in good condition 609-713-8315

2.1947 Mummer’s Parade banjo w/ original case $750 757-414-0505

3.LF medium or large sized, used no-kill animal trap 757-387-8020

4.75ft of 48in tall chain link fence $45 for all 757-787-7416

5.Free kittens to a good home 757-894-9696

6.2002 Suburban LT in good condition, runs well, needs TLC $1,875 710-8019

7.LF used 42in cut riding mower 999-0083

8.LF apartment 709-0271

9.LF house or trailer 757-709-2268

10.Water cooler, like new, LF platform for back of a car for wheelchair 757-665-1203

11.Bed and 2 dressers 824-5389

12.3 roosters to give away 757-894-2267

13.30-35 pairs of women’s shoes, various sizes $3 per pair, 2 folding ironing boards $5 apiece, Jeep brand suitcase w/ extendable handle and wheels $15 694-7012

14.665-6279 Young frying chickens, LF 5 bales of straw

15.LF house or trailer, preferably 3 bedroom, for rent 757-710-4378

16.John Deere 757 60in 0 turn mower, new engine and wheels, $4,200 710-0424

17.Backhoe for reasonable price 710-0810

18.Manifolds for 350 Chevy engine w/ steering drive 804-436-7350

19.Crab pot cooker $25 678-6250