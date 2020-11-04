The Eastern Shore reported four new COVID-19 test positives in Wednesday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, with three new in Accomack and one in Northampton. The Eastern Shore processed 53 tests for a test positive rate of 7.5%.

Virginia reported 849 new COVID-19 test positives with 308 probable cases.

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 33 to 779 statewide.

Eight new deaths were reported statewide, with three new probable deaths.

Virginia processed 15,096 tests for a test positive rate of 5.3%.

