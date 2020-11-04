A funeral service for Mary Walker, of Sanford, will be held on Friday, November 6th at 2:00 PM from the Sanford United Methodist Church. We ask that all attendees abide by COVID-19 precautions. Interment will follow in the John W. Taylor Cemetery in Temperanceville.

The family will receive friends on Friday, one hour prior to the service at the church.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Sanford United Methodist Church, c/o Michael Walker, 8152 Flag Pond Road, Sanford, VA 23426.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

To sign the guest book online, visit: www.thorntonfuneralhome.net.

