The Eastern Shore reported five additional COVID-19 test positives according to the Virginia Department of Health Wednesday morning, four in Accomack and one in Northampton. All other COVID-19 metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 59 tests for a test positive rate of 8.4%.

Virginia reported 1,296 additional COVID-19 test positives with 505 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported current confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 25 statewide to 1,105.

12 new COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide with 13 additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 20,273 tests for a test positive rate of 6.3%.

Governor Ralph Northam has announced he will hold a press conference today at 2:00 PM.

