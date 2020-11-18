1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414

2.Poland 16in chainsaw, gas powered, worked when last used 757-678-3034

3.FREE 3 20in. color TVs, brown Sofa Bed in very good condition $50 obo, kitchen set w/ 4 chairs $25 757-678-7483

4.LF reliable vehicle 757-854-8937

5.Northampton County records and books 757-999-0083

6.LF place for rent within price range of $500 per month, between Exmore and Maryland Line 757-894-6492

7.Tires $400 843-855-2219

8.20+ cases of L-2XL pull-ups, solid interior door, 2 kitchen tables 757-787-8455

9.Dynaglo Kerosene heater $40 757-695-0402

10.LF 150gal oil tank in good shape 757-787-3070

11.LF junk appliances and scrap metal 757-678-2566

12.Sectional couch, clean, smoke free, lap top computer 757-787-7969

13.Johnny Pagasa Scooter $800, 4 tires $400 443-859-0820

14.LF treadmill 665-7980

15.2 bedroom mobile home for rent, $450 a month 757-854-1834

16.2 large dog houses/shelters for winter $5 apiece 442-3366

17.LF dryer, LF pickup truck within price range of $600, must be automatic 410-422-8973

18.FREE 2pc. Manual Treadmill 824-5123

19.Walnuts $10 obo per bushel, ladder racks for Dodge van $50, old school speakers 550watt $50 apiece 710-1489