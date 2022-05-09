Early voting began Friday for the Republican Primary election on June 21. Along with being able to cast your ballot at the voter registrar’s office in Accomac or Eastville, mail in ballots will also be accepted.

The early voting rules are:

Starting 45 days before Election Day, visit the registrar’s office at 24387 Joynes Neck Rd. in Accomac, VA or at 16404 Courthouse Road in Eastville to vote early. Remember, the Saturday before Election Day is the last day to vote early.

You do not have to have a reason or fill out an application to vote early.

At the registrar’s office, you must provide your name and address and show an acceptable form of ID or sign an ID Confirmation Statement

.