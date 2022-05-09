Left to right: ACPS Board Chairman Dr. Ronnie Holden, ACPS Superintendent Chris Holland, Eastern Shore Rural Health Dentist Dr. Randi Wingate; Eastern Shore Rural Health CEO Mat Clay, Eastern Shore Rural Health Board Chairman Jeff Holland.

Eastern Shore Rural Health and the Accomack County School System dedicated the third school based dental clinic in the county at Nandua Middle School on Friday. The clinic will serve the dental needs of both Nandua Middle and Nandua High Schools. Matt Clay, CEO of Eastern Shore Rural Health told the attendees that he and Superintendent Chris Holland began the process two years ago that culminated in the opening of the new clinic. Holland thanked the Rural Health for the services it provides Accomack County Public School students.

Holland said ” when students feel better they perform better.” Holland said that often working parents often have difficulty getting students to the dentist and that can result in dental problems.

Accomack County School Board Chairman Dr. Ronnie Holden said that two key factors in student performance are nutrition and medical care. Holden said that it’s hard to learn when you are hungry or you feel bad.

The new dental center at Nandua Middle School brings to three the number of Eastern Shore Rural Health dental clinics that partner with the school system. Eastern Shore Rural Health CEO Mat Clay said that talks are progressing to bring dental services to Northampton County Schools in the future. Clay said that plans are to bring three dental clinics to Northampton County Schools .

