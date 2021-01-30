The Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation has awarded $92,000 to Eastern Shore Rural Health to fund education, prevention and delivery of care initiatives.

One of six overall given out, Delta Dental’s grants were focused on groups pursuing innovative approaches to reducing barriers to care and prioritized those that could demonstrate strong local collaboration. “Our foundation took a new approach this year, shifting focus toward providing larger, more substantive grants to a fewer number of organizations,” said Polly Raible, Delta Dental of Virginia’s corporate social responsibility manager. “Through these larger grants, we are making significant investments in organizations and programs that have great potential to meet the needs of Virginians,” said Raible.

Other organizations receiving grants included:

Roanoke and New River Valleys:

The Community Health Center of the New River Valley ($100,000)

Child Health Investment Partnership/New Horizons Healthcare ($85,000)

Southwest Virginia:

Bland Ministry Center ($100,444)

Richmond/Central Virginia:

Lucy Corr Foundation ($22,000)

CrossOver Healthcare Ministry ($100,000)

“Virginia’s dental safety-net clinics are on the front lines of recognizing, treating and preventing oral diseases for those who are uninsured or underinsured,” said Frank Lucia, president and CEO of Delta Dental of Virginia. “We are increasing support to organizations that are committed to innovative and

collaborative approaches to eliminating barriers to care, and we are proud to play a small role in improving the health of Virginians,” said Lucia.

Grant funding this year will support increases in staffing and resources, expanded access and services for high-risk patients and the development of school-based programs to help eradicate childhood dental diseases, particularly in rural areas of the Commonwealth.

For more information, visit DeltaDentalVA.com/foundation.

