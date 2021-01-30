Pictured: Broadwater’s Taylor Leland passes to Hannah Davis in the win Friday night in Exmore.

The Broadwater Academy Vikings swept the Hampton Christian Warriors Friday night.

The boys won on the road 53-40 and improved to 9-0 on the season. Clay Wardius led the Vikings with 19 points, 18 rebounds, and 4 blocks, followed by Brant Bloxom who had 11 points and 8 rebounds and Willie Holden scored 10 with 3 rebounds for the Vikings.

The girls won in Exmore 61-32, avenging their loss to the Warriors on January 22. Suzanna Long led the Vikings with 17 points, 8 reb, 4 assists and 4 steals, Taylor Leland added 15 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals and Senior Hannah Davis finished with 10 points, 4 rebounds, one assist and one steal.

.