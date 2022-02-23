Hi. This is Rob Bloxom with this weeks’ Capitol Report. Now both budgets have been unveiled. Ours in the House has Governor Glenn Younkin’s’ tax rebates and tax cuts embedded in it to the tune of $5.2 billion. The Senate followed former Governor Ralph Northam’s’ budget and only included a small tax reduction. The two budgets are over 3 billion dollars apart with three weeks to bring a consolidated budget forward. It’s a little like scrapple – the end results taste good, but no one wants to watch it being made. There is plenty of support for the 100th District, but it is too early to celebrate any appropriations slated for us yet.

I have six bills which made it to the Senate for their consideration. Two pertain to absentee voting. They are HB175 and HB177. My HB 179 deals with farm use tags, creating a program similar to permanent trailer tags. HB182 directs the SCC on the criteria to use when setting water and sewer rates. HB 180 creates a fund to pay localities for revenue lost from property taxes on land use valuation of forestry land. The last bill that made it into the Senate is HB1261. This bill restricts the permit-issuing authority of citizen boards at the Department of Environmental Quality. (DEQ).

The one bill that did not make it to the Senate was HB843. This bill is in reference to income tax and housing opportunity tax credits. The bill never was officially voted down in the House. It was referred to the Appropriations Committee and the Chairman chose not to docket the bill. This effectively kills the bill for the year. There is a similar bill coming from the Senate.

The last bill of interest is on the recreational use of marijuana. Last year we passed a 300 page+ bill that legalized the recreational possession of marijuana. I voted against that bill. However, that bill did not create a path to legally grow, process, and/or sell cannabis. It incentivized the illegal market. So, the Senate passed a bill that is coming over to us to help reign in the illicit market. I think we need to figure out a way to ensure the quality and safety of these products in the marketplace. I am just not sure what form that control is taking.

As always, I welcome you to contact me with any questions or concerns at my district office at (757)824-3456, my Richmond office at (804)698-1000 or email me at delrbloxom@house.virginia.gov.