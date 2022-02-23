In January, R&H Construction, contractor for the new Eastern Shore Public Library received a letter from the County informing them that they were in beach of contract for failing to meet the January 31 deadline to complete the project. The letter stated that the County intended to not extend the contract and a meeting with the contractor would not be forthcoming.

But apparently the County has had a change of heart as has the contractor. Monday, what appeared to be a full work force was in place at the site. According to a source familiar with the situation, the bonding company offered options for the County, most of which would involve finding another contractor to complete the project which would extend the completion date by several months. It seems that the decision has been made to continue with R&H for the time being.

We reached out to the County for more information but so far haven’t gotten a response.