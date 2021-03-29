Eastern Shore Rural Health would like to remind Eastern Shore residents that individuals from categories 1A to 1C can get the COVID-19 vaccine now.

Call Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. for an appointment to get vaccinated against COVID-19 – Phase 1a, 1b and 1c appointments are currently available for the weeks of March 29 and April 5. Call to schedule a time: Atlantic center 757-824-5676, Chincoteague center 757-336-3682, Eastville center 757-331-1086, or Onley center 757-787-7374.

Go to the COVID tab at esrh.org to learn who is in phase 1a-1c and for more information.

