Willie Crockett was a colorful character who lived a colorful life and, in the process, brought color to all our lives. This edition of Shore Perspectives shares excerpts from The Art of Willie Crockett and Virginia’s Eastern Shore where, in his own words, Willie shares a brief glimpse into some of the formative experiences in his life from minister to artist.

Excerpts for Shore Perspectives from The Art of Willie Crockett and Virginia’s Eastern Shore used with permission from Miller Productions. To watch the full, hour-long film which also features interviews with Iris Crockett in addition to various representatives from Eastern Shore resources and a soundtrack from local musicians, visit www.gumroad.com/seachaser210.

Dave Miller, producer and director of the film, plans a trip back to the Eastern Shore in April as he and Willie were going to get together again. Mr. Miller expresses his deepest respect for Willie Crockett and his thoughts and prayers to Iris and the family:

