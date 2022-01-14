The COVID surge continues in both counties. The Virginia Department of Health reports Accomack County had 129 test positives for Wednesday. Accomack had one hospitalization and no deaths.

Northampton reported 54 test positives, no hospitalizations but one death.

Both counties exceeded the state 7 day average test positives per 100,000 population. Accomack reported 305 test positives per 100,000. Northampton reported 271 test positives per 100,000. The State total was 220 per 100,000.

The statewide total number of test positives per 100,000 for the past 14 days was 2,739. Accomack’s total was 3,162 while Northampton came in just over the state average at 2,778.

