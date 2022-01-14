Thanks to a generous gift, hundreds on the Eastern Shore of Virginia will receive services that they may be able to access otherwise. In December, Bill and Coni Chandler and Stella Rohde donated four parcels of land to the United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore. This land is under contract and proceeds will be included in the Community Impact Fund. The application to apply to for this funding is available on the United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore’ website, www.esunitedway.org, and due on February 9, 2022.

For over 30 years, the mission of the United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore is to serve as a bridge between those who strive to help and the Eastern Shore’s community of families and institutions in need. This gift will allow agencies to provide meals for children and the elderly, a safe haven for families in an abusive environment, and counseling to children who have been physically or sexually abused. Additionally, it supports agencies that are there to provide comfort for us at the end of our lives journey, a safe and nurturing environment for children after school, and to help those in our community who have experienced an unexpected natural disaster.

All requests for funding go through a strict review process by a volunteer Allocation Committee to ensure that they address the greatest needs in our community and show positive results. Representatives are interviewed so the committee can truly understand the programs and the funding requests. This rigorous process demonstrates our dedication to maximize charitable dollars for the greatest impact on the quality of life on the Eastern Shore. The United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore is committed to accountability, strong leadership and measurable results, making the United Way an excellent investment in our community.

If you would like to know more, please visit esunitedway.org. Donations can help your neighbors, your friends and people on the Eastern Shore you do not know. They can improve the quality of life for our community. Any gift can truly impact the future of the Shore and its residents.