Friday’s reports from the Virginia Department of Health reveal that the COVID numbers continue to decline in both counties. The numbers on the Eastern Shore reflect the overall decrease in statewide COVID test positives as well. In Friday’s report, Accomack County had 7 test positives with no hospitalizations or deaths. Northampton had 4 test positives with no hospitalizations or deaths.

Statewide, new cases last week dropped nearly 34% from the number of cases reported the week before.

