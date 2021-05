Both counties reported zeros across the board in Tuesday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. There were no new cases, no hospitalizations and no deaths in either county.

Statewide the numbers continue to be at a relatively low level. In Tuesday’s report there were 600 test positives, 60 hospitalizations and 17 reported deaths.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current statewide hospitalizations increased by 28 to 631 statewide.

