Accomack County Administrator Mike Mason gave the Board of Supervisors an update on the current COVID-19 vaccination situation in the County at Wednesday night’s meeting. Mason told the Board that according to the VDH website, Accomack and Northampton are now in the top tier for vaccinations administered per 100,000 population. Mason said however that despite a 23% increase in vaccine provided by the state, it could be a couple of months before everyone currently eligible is vaccinated which is currently 1 a and 1b.

Mason said that all health districts have information on their web sites on who is eligible and how to register on the new state pre-registration system. The new system will allow those who register, information on their status at any time.

According to Governor Northam, the new system is up and running and can be accessed by logging onto vaccinate.virginia.gov or if you don’t have internet access you can call 877-829-6882 or 877-VAX-IN-VA. Northam said in his update Wednesday that over a million pre-registrations have already been imported into the system and if you don’t see your name, it may take a few more days to show up. If you have pre registered, you do not need to register again.

Mason also said that there is no need to register for a second dose. Those who have received the first dose will be notified to return in three to four weeks.

