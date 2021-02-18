2. Notifications stating desire for refund of tickets purchased will only be accepted for 60 days after this announcement (until April 16, 2021). All notifications received after that time will result in a ticket transfer to a future festival only. This announcement has been emailed to all ticket holders at their last known email address and posted on Eventbrite, ChincoteagueChamber.com’s Seafood Festival directory and event pages and Chamber Facebook and Seafood Festival event pages.