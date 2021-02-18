CHINCOTEAGUE, Va.- Due to ongoing coronavirus concerns and current state gathering guidelines, the 2021 Chincoteague Seafood Festival scheduled for May 1, 2021 at Tom’s Cove Park has been canceled.
The Chincoteague Chamber Board of Directors made the announcement on Tuesday. The event is normally held the first Saturday in May to promote the seafood industry on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.
The board has also made the following refund decisions for festival ticket holders:
Ticket holders who purchased 2020 Chincoteague Seafood Festival or 2020 Chincoteague Oyster Festival tickets that have been transferred to the 2021 Chincoteague Seafood Festival:
1. Transfer tickets to the Chincoteague Oyster Festival scheduled for Oct. 9, 2021
2. Transfer tickets to the Chincoteague Seafood Festival scheduled for May 7, 2022
3. 100% refund of tickets purchased (per the refund policy in effect for those events)
a. Tickets purchased in the chamber office or over the phone will be refunded by check or credit card at $45 per ticket
b. Tickets purchased through Eventbrite will be refunded back to the credit card used at time of purchase through Eventbrite at $49.37; full ticket amount + processing fees
Ticket holders who purchased 2021 Chincoteague Seafood Festival ticket (not transfers):
1. Transfer tickets to the Chincoteague Oyster Festival scheduled for October 9, 2021
2. Transfer tickets to the Chincoteague Seafood Festival scheduled for May 7, 2022
3. 80% refund of tickets purchased (per current refund policy)
a. Tickets purchased in the chamber office or over the phone will be refunded by check or credit card at $40 per ticket.
All ticket holders
1. If you purchased tickets for several people/families, we can transfer some tickets and refund others. Just let us know.
2. Notifications stating desire for refund of tickets purchased will only be accepted for 60 days after this announcement (until April 16, 2021). All notifications received after that time will result in a ticket transfer to a future festival only. This announcement has been emailed to all ticket holders at their last known email address and posted on Eventbrite, ChincoteagueChamber.com’s Seafood Festival directory and event pages and Chamber Facebook and Seafood Festival event pages.
3. All ticket holders MUST email joanne@chincoteaguechamber.com or call 757-336-6161 to notify us of your refund wishes. REFUNDS WILL NOT BE MADE AUTOMATICALLY. We need to know which option you choose and if the credit card you used at the time of purchase has changed.
Refunds will be made as quickly as possible but we ask for your patience. Once your refund is processed, it will take several days for the credit to appear on your credit card statement.