For a limited time non-members are invited to dine at the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club and enjoy the offerings of the club’s new chef, Kayleigh Johnson, who was trained at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y.

Non-members can make reservations for Saturday evenings or Sunday brunch by calling 787-7465.

Johnson’s menu now includes pan-seared scallops, Frenched chicken breast, and capellini a la mushroom with pesto cream sauce and a choice of chicken, scallops or shrimp added. Johnson said she favors Benedicts and has four on the brunch menu, with her favorite the house-made fennel sausage Benedict.

In addition to serving members and their guests, the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club is available to groups for banquets, receptions, birthday parties, and other events, although current COVID-19 restrictions limit the number of attendees.

For more details about planning events at ESY&CC, call Monika Bridgforth at 787-1525.

.