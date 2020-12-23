All Northampton County Public Schools will do long distance learning for the first two weeks following the Winter Vacation.

Superintendent Eddie Lawrence made the announcement in a robocall, saying Winter Vacation lasts through Sunday, January 3rd. Beginning January 4 through January 15, all Northampton County students will do long distance learning. Beginning 18, students will resume the hybrid schedule.

Dr. Lawrence also made announcements about food distribution for students. The full voicemail can be heard above.

