Free Coat Closets

There will be free coat closets at both Eastern Shore YMCA locations in Onley and Cape Charles. Coats will be distributed as long as supplies last from 8:00 a.m. until 5 p.m Saturday and Sunday.

Free Coat Closet at Onley United Methodist Church from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday

Food Boxes For the Needy

Free food boxes for the needy will be distributed at Adams and House of Prayer United Methodist Church at 23532 Lee Mont Road near Parksley from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Merry Muts Pet Parade

A Merry Mutts Parade and Holiday Costume Contest will be held at the Onancock Dog Park today at 9:30 am-10:30 am. Dress up your dog in festive attire and compete for prizes. To enter the contest bring either unopened dog food/treets or make a monetary donation to support the park.

Holiday Raffle for the Sharone W. Bailey Educational Scholarship Fund

A Holiday Raffle benfitting the Sharone W. Bailey Educational Scholarship Fund will be held at Mary N. Smith Cultural Enrichment Center in Accomac.

Christmas with Santa in Bloxom

Come see Santa at the Bloxom Town office 25215 Shoremain Drive in Bloxom from noon until 5 p.m, Photos with Santa and Pets noon until 2 p.m. Digital prints for a $10 donation, Photos can be ordered. Proceeds to benefit Friends of Animal Control Eastern Shore. From 3-5 p.m. there will be photos of Santa with children. The proceeds to benefit Kaleb Robinson who was severely injured in an accident. Children will receive a free gift from Santa.

VFW and DAV Holiday Dinner

Disabled American Veterans Holiday Dinner and VFW hosted by DAV. Open to members and families of VFW and DAV on the 17th of December from 5 until 7 PM at the VFW Building, 21503 Daugherty Road in Tasley, VA. 23441.

The Nutcracker

ESO Arts Center and the ESO School of Dance is proud to present The 32nd Annual Nutcracker Ballet. This timeless holiday tradition is a part of annual holiday celebrations on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. Come enjoy this marvelous production that is the only one of it’s kind in our region. This production will be held LIVE at Nandua High School on December 17 at 7PM and December 18 at 2PM. Tickets are available online, in the ESO Main Office. Reserved ticket seating must be confirmed in the ESO Main Office. call 757.442.3226 or email [email protected].

December 16 + 17 @ 7:00 pm, December 18 @ 2:00 pm

$20/$22 (Gen Admission)

$10/$12 (Student)

$25 (Reserved)

December 16 + 17 @ 7:00 pm

Sunday Cantata

The choirs of Epworth UMC and Franktown UMC have a combined Cantata on December 18th at 11 am at Epworth UMC and then again at 4 pm at Franktown UMC. ALL are welcome

Library Basket Drawing

The annual Library Basket Drawing is happening now, You can get your tickets at The Book Bin, Jaxons, All Eastern Shore Public Libraries and the Lemon Tree Gallery. Tickets are $5 or 5 for $20. The drawing features 10 baskets valued between $165 and $500. All ticket holders will be eligible for each basket drawing. The drawing will be Tuesday December 20 and you do not have to be present to win.