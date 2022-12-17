The Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club held its first annual Rockfish Tournament Dec. 3-4 with Mike Lewis, pictured at far right, catching the largest fish overall at 11.7 pounds and the largest fish the first day of the tournament.

Sam Sellard, far left, caught the biggest fish the second day, and his boat Mean Jean had the biggest three fish aggregate on the second day and overall at 25.4 pounds. Troy Taylor, second from right, on the Finatic, had the largest three-fish aggregate on the first day.

Eason Willis, second from left, won first place for junior anglers.

ESY&CC would like to thank all of the participants, sponsors, volunteers and members who made the tournament a successful event.