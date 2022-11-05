Island House’s Navy SEAL Foundation Oyster Roast

The 11th Annual Island House Navy Seal Foundation Oyster Roast is today. Returning to Wachapreague this year, the event kicks off at 3 with music by The Dickens and a live and silent auction. This year’s Oyster Roast sold out.

Fall into the Holidays Craft/Vendor Event

Fall into the holidays with the Parksley Volunteer Fire Company’s Craft/Vendor event at the Fire house, today from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Admission is a donation to the Parksley Volunteer Fire Company or a canned food item for the Food Bank. Concessions and Baked Goods are available.

Free Health Fair

Come out to a free Health Fair today at the Northampton County YMCA from 9:00 AM – noon. Visual, hearing, blood pressure and blood sugar tests, free eye glasses fitted on sight, eye doctors for prescriptions and more.

Andrew Chapel U.M. Church Fall Bazaar

November 5 @ 11:00 am – 2:00 pm

The Andrew Chapel U.M. Church, located at 15151 Cashville Road will hold their Fall Bazaar, Saturday, November 5 11 AM until 2:00 PM Vegetable Beef Soup, chicken salad, macaroni salad, potato salad, bake tabel, pepper relish, jellies, clothes room and so much more!

Painter Garrison’s Methodist Church Takeout Dinner

Ham & Clam Takeout Dinner, Saturday, November 5th, pick up today 4-6 PM at the church on Main Street, Painter.

Our Town

Check out two weekend performances of Thornton Wilder’s ‘Our Town,’ a play about small town life at the North Street Playhouse in Onancock. The most performed play in American history, the show leads the audience through the universal circle of life, with grace, humor, and compassion.

Saturday evening at 8:00 PM and a Sunday mantinee at 2:00 PM. For tickets visit northstreetplayhouse.org or call 757-787-2050.

Orchestra of the Eastern Shore Concert

The Orchestra of the Eastern Shore’s first concert of the season, “The Fantastic Flute ,” will be held on Sunday November 6th at 4 pm at Hungar’s Episcopal Church in Bridgetown.

