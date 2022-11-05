The Northampton Yellow Jackets defeated the young Arcadia Firebirds 42-0 in a game carried live on WESR Friday night. The Jackets evened up their season at 5-5 and the Firebirds season ended 2-8. Northampton player Corey Audrey was responsible for 3 and a half sacks and received the Subway player of the game award. The Yellow Jackets are the seventh seed in the playoffs and will likely travel off the Shore to an as yet to be determined opponent next weekend.