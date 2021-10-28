Contractors and skilled tradesmen are needed for the Legacy Project. Phase 1 of the Legacy Project is scheduled to commence in January 2022. The General Contractor, RMT Construction & Development will be in Exmore on Friday October 29 at 10 a.m. to meet with local subcontractors and trades people who are interested in working on the job. The project is a 6-unit Legacy Block development project that includes 6 single-family houses from 1 to 4 bedrooms. The meeting location is 3208 Thurgood Marshall Road, Exmore. Contractors who interested in working on the job can call Robert Skipper at RMT at. 804-464-2673.
