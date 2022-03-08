Are you or your organization involved in environmental education on Virginia’s Eastern Shore? Do you need funds to help provide these opportunities? Then you might be interested in applying for this grant by filling out the simple one page application form.

Friday, April 1, 2022, is the application deadline for the 2022 Billie Fitzgerald Memorial Conservation Grants through Eastern Shore Soil and Water Conservation District. Schools, teachers, scouts, community groups and other organizations in Accomack and Northampton Counties are eligible for these grants.

Funding up to $400 is available for projects such as outdoor classrooms, nature trails, storm drain stenciling, recycling programs, butterfly gardens, materials for water quality testing, birdfeeders for the schoolyard, and field trips for environmental study. The Eastern Shore Soil & Water Conservation District Endowment Committee does not fund beautification projects, food or money for textbooks.

Interested parties may obtain an application form from the District office in Accomac by calling 757-302-4433 or emailing julie.head@esswcd.org.

